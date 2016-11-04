Man dies after being hit by car while walking home

Eugene McNamara was strolling home near the Shiels roundabout on the Gort Road in Ennis, Co Clare last Wednesday night, shortly before 10pm, following an evening spent at the home of his three brothers.

Two cars approached the roundabout, one a BMW.

Out of the blue, the driver of the BMW lost control and ploughed into the other vehicle, which was carrying two women in their 60s, before the BMW careered across the road and hit Mr NcNamara.

Two men, one aged 25 and the other 26, fled the BMW but they were quickly caught by local gardaí.

Meanwhile, an off-duty garda offered help to the two women who suffered minor injuries.

Road safety

Rushed to University Hospital Limerick, Mr McNamara died shortly afterwards – making him the 162nd person to die on Ireland’s roads so far this year, the same number of people who died on the roads in total last year.

His death will not likely be the last on Ireland’s roads in 2016, according to gardaí and road safety campaigners. Indeed, it is predicted another 30 people could potentially die before January 1, 2017.

Mr McNamara was prominent in Clare GAA circles and was a member of the local Éire Óg club where he coached. One of his brothers, Stephen, was an All-Ireland hurling medal winner in 1995 and 1997.

A respected GAA dual player and coach with the Éire Óg Academy in Ennis, Mr McNamara, a single man, is the nephew of the multiple All-Ireland Kerry football winner Ger Power.

He had worked for 15 years at local electrical business, Ennis Electrical. His GAA club flew its flag at half-mast on Thursday.

Survived by his parents, TJ and Breda, and his brothers, Stephen, David, and Barry, Mr McNamara will be buried in Drumcliffe Cemetery on Sunday after funeral Mass at Ennis Cathedral.