Man charged with attempted murder of a baby in North

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a baby.

The infant is in a critical condition in hospital after the incident in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The 21-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Tuesday.

The incident happened at an address on the Castlecoole Road in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the baby sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

PA