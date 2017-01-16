Man charged over Co Offaly assault

A man is to appear at the Central Criminal Courts in Dublin on Monday afternoon charged in connection with an assault on another man in Birr, Co Offaly on Sunday morning.

The victim, aged in his mid 20s, suffered apparent stab wounds during the incident. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí arrested the man, also aged in his early 20s, close to the scene. He was detained overnight at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene was preserved and technically examined by Garda forensic scientists.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information, particulary those who were in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday is asked to contact Birr Garda station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.

Bray assault

Meanwhile a man arrested in connection with serious assault in Bray, Co Wicklow early on Sunday has been released without charge by gardaí.

A man aged in his late 20s, was discovered seriously injured at James Everett Park, and received medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them at Bray Garda station on 01 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line.