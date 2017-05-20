Man caught on CCTV defacing The George with homophobic graffiti

The man responsible for the vandalism of Dublin’s best known gay bar, the George, has been caught on CCTV footage, according to the manager of the establishment.

The original facade of the bar in Dublin city centre was defaced with anti-gay slogans and a swastika in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident was caught on all three of the bar’s CCTV cameras which will be handed over to gardaí investigating the offence.

The slogans, which were written using chalk, were removed by staff on Saturday morning at the premises which is in the heart of Dublin city centre on South Great George’s Street.

This is the first incident of homophobic vandalism that has occurred at the popular bar since Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum passed two years ago, according to bar manager Darragh Flynn.

“Before the referendum our windows at the front would get broken on a regular basis but since the referendum that hasn’t happened,” said Mr Flynn.

“Things are getting better. It’s not an overnight change, it’s a gradual change, but I believe we are moving towards full acceptance. It will maybe take a generation but it’s getting better.

While he described feeling disgusted by the incident, Mr Flynn said he had been overwhelmed with offers of support from local businesses and friends offering to clean the damage from the bar front.

“What really touches my heart is the support. We’ve had numerous local business that have offered to wash the front of the building and I’ve been getting text messages from people who aren’t even in the country offering to donate to the cleaning costs.

“I’ve had at least ten offers from people to actually come in and paint the front and get rid of the graffiti so that’s what I really want to focus on.”

The vandalism has caused no permanent damage to the bar’s facade and the chalk was easily removed by staff. Mr Flynn said a number of cars could be seen on the CCTV footage passing by and stopping at the lights while the man was drawing the slogans but that no one intervened.

“I’ll be giving the CCTV to the guards as it’s part of case,” he said. “We have excellent cameras. We could see him from both sides and above, you can see it from three sides.”

A Garda spokesman said they were investigating the incident.

It comes only two days before the two-year anniversary of Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum, which was passed on May 22nd, 2015 by 62 per cent to 38 per cent.

“This is the home of the gay community in Ireland and it’s nice to reflect back on two years ago,” said Mr Flynn. “It was truly a special day and it was an amazing feeling that will stay with me for the rest of my life, I’ll never forget how proud I was of being Irish that day.”