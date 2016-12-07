Man arrested over murder of Anthony Rogers

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Dublin man Anthony Rogers (61).

The man (35) was arrested on Wednesday morning in the East Wall area of Dublin at about 7.30am and was detained at Kevin Street Garda station.

Mr Rogers was found on the floor of his apartment in Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in Dublin on November 6th.

He had suffered multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later. Mr Rogers was a wheelchair user who lived alone.