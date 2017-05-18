Man arrested in Lanzarote over failing to help Irishwoman who drowned

Police in Lanzarote have arrested a man following the death of Irish holidaymaker Elaine O’Donovan.

The 29-year-old was held on suspicion of failing to assist the 41-year-old after she went for a late-night swim and drowned on Playa Grande .

Ms O’Donovan, originally from Waterford city, was spotted with a man on the beach shortly before she was taken from the sea early on Sunday morning.

Civil Guard investigators said on Thursday they had arrested the man for failing in his duty of helping Ms O’Donovan after identifying him following a search.

A source close to the inquiry said she could have been saved if the man had called for help but ruled out any suggestion he had wanted her to come to any harm. He is understood to have been released on bail pending an ongoing investigation.

Ms O’Donovan, originally from Waterford, was an environmental engineer had an international career specialising in the provision of water and sanitation services in the developing world. She was recently based in London.