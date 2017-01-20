Man arrested after woman (51) found dead in house in Armagh

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a 51-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A man of the same age has been arrested.

The woman’s body was discovered in the property in the Toberhewney Hall area of the town in the early hours of Friday.

PSNI Det Chief Insp John Caldwell said: “Police were called to the scene at around 2.50am this morning and the body of the woman was discovered inside a house.

“A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death.

“A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.”

