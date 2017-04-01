Man arrested after heroin seizure in Fermoy

Gardaí in North Cork have arrested a 46-year-old man for questioning following the seizure of almost €20,000 worth of heroin during a search operation early on Saturday morning.

The man was one of three men questioned when their car was stopped near Watergrasshill on the main Cork to Dublin Road at about 1.30am.

The man, who is originally from Youghal in East Cork,was detained under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows gardai hold suspects for up to seven days for questioning.

A garda source said gardaí believe the drugs were destined for the local market and he hailed the seizure as an important blow to those dealing in heroin in the area.