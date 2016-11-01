Man and woman found dead in house in Co Kildare

The bodies of a man and woman in their 70s were found in a house in Naas, Co Kildare on Monday morning.

Gardaí said the couple were found in the house in Ashfield Park at 11.30am.

The State Pathologist examined the scene and the house remained sealed off today, a spokeswoman said. Post mortems will take place at Naas General Hospital later.

It is understood gardaí are not treating the deaths as suspicious at this time and are not looking for anybody in connection with the incident.