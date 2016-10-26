Man allegedly abducted in Co Louth on Tuesday

Gardaí are investigating an alleged abduction in which a man is said to have been bundled into a car on Tuesday evening and released a few hours later.

Gardaí in Co Louth said they received reports that a man had been forcibly placed in a car at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

They said a man then presented himself at Ardee Garda station at about 8.30pm claiming to have been the man who was abducted.

A Garda spokeswoman said the man appeared to be unharmed and an investigation is currently underway.