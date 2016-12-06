Man (71) dies in Tipperary farm accident

A 71-year-old man has died following an accident on a farm in Co Tipperary on Monday afternoon.

The man was working underneath a jeep on a farm at Ballybrenogue in Cullen when the vehicle fell on top of him. The accident occurred at about 4pm and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford and gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are carrying out investigations into the accident.

Some 19 people have died in farm related accidents so far this year, marking a slight rise in the 18 total number of farm related deaths in 2015. There were 30 deaths from farm related incidents in 2014.