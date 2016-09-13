Man (60s) stabbed in the face during Cork robbery

A man in his 60s was stabbed in the face when he confronted burglars breaking into his house in Co Cork on Monday night.

The assault happened when the house-owner and his wife returned home to discover a man had broken into his house in the Paud’s Cross area of Blarney at about 8.30pm .

The man challenged the intruder and managed to force him out of the house but a struggle ensued outside the house and the intruder produced a knife and stabbed the man in the face.

The man’s wife managed to raise the alarm and the man was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

Gardaí were alerted and began an investigation and they later arrested a man and a woman in their late 20s a short distance away in the Tower area of Blarney at about 10pm.

The pair were arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be released or charged.

The man was taken to Gurranebraher Garda Station for questioning while the woman was taken by Mayfield Garda Station where she is being questioned about the aggravated burglary.

The house-owner was later discharged from Cork University Hospital and gardaí are hoping to take a formal statement from him later on Tuesday.

Garda technical experts have begun a forensic examination of the house and they have also begun studying CCTV footage from it.