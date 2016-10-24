Man (50s) dies in car crash in Co Kilkenny

A man in his 50s has died following a collision involving a truck and a car in Co Kilkenny.

The collision occurred about 7.30am on Monday morning at Garryduff Cross Road in Paulstown.

The truck driver was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed pending an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Thomastown Garda station on 056 - 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.