Man (50s) dies after being hit by lorry in Co Limerick

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Co Limerick on Wednesday evening.

The man, aged in his mid-50s, was on foot when he was struck by the vehicle on Lord Edward Street in Kilmallock at about 5.15pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem is due to be arranged.

There were no other injuries reported and no arrests made, according to gardaí.

A section of the road was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who may have been near Lord Edward Street between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday. Gardaí have asked witnesses to contact Bruff Garda Station (061 382940), The Garda confidential line (1800 666111) or any Garda station.