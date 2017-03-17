Man (50) charged over €450,000 drugs seizure in Cork

A 50 year old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with €450,000 drugs seizure following an intelligence-led investigation involving customs officers and gardaí.

Noel Motherway of Ballyrahoon, Rathcooney was arrested on Wednesday following a joint operation by Customs and gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Cork Divisional Drug Unit.

He appeared at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Thursday afternoon when he was charged with a total of four offences following the discovery of the 33 kgs cannabis haul.

He was charged with possession of cannabis resin and possession of cannabis resin for sale or supply at Ballyrahoon, Rathcooney on March 15th.

He was also charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis weed at the same address.

Det Sgt Sean Leahy of Midleton Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said that Mr Motherway replied “at this point, I do not wish to say anything” to all four charges.

Insp John Deasy said gardai were formally objecting to bail because of the size of the drugs seized but if the court was to grant bail, they would be seeking that a number of conditions be attached.

He said that gardaí were seeking that Mr Motherway would surrender his passport and give an undertaking to the court not to apply for a new passport or any other travel documents.

Gardaí were also seeking that Mr Motherway would reside at his address at Ballyrahoon, Rathcooney and that he would sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station, he said.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the Garda application and he remanded Mr Motherway on bail on the agreed conditions on his own bond of €400 and independent surety of €5,000.

He ordered Mr Motherway, who spoke only to confirm his identity during the five minute hearing, to appear at Cork District Court on April 12th for the DPP’s directions in the case.