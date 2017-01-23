Man (44) charged in connection with Co Dublin robbery

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a premises in Balrothery, Co Dublin, in which a woman was assaulted.

The man (44) was due to appear before Swords District Court at 10.30am on Monday morning.

The robbery occured at about 9.20am on Satruday when a lone male entered a commercial premises in Balrothery and demanded cash. He was wearing a balaclava and threatened a female member of staff.

He assaulted the woman and left with a sum of case. The victim did not require any medical attention.

Later, gardaí searched a house in Balbriggan and arrested the man.