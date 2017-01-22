Man (38) dies after being struck by a car in Co Carlow

A man has died after he was struck by a car on the Ballylinan to Castlecomer Road on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Clonbrock, Cretyard, Co Carlow shortly after 10pm. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Portlaoise Hospital.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving the car was uninjured.

The road is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 9.50pm and 10.40pm on Saturday to contact them in Abbeyleix Garda station on 057 8730580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.