Man (35) dies in workplace incident at Cork factory

A 35-year-old man has died in an industrial incident in a factory in Cork.

The man, who is from Bandon in west Cork, was fatally injured when he was caught in a machine at Architectural and Metal Systems at Wallingstown in Little Island at about 1.30am on Wednesday.

It is understood the man was working on a machine used to extrude aluminium or create objects with a cross sectional profile in aluminium, when he was fatally injured.

He was discovered by a colleague who raised the alarm. First aid was administered by colleagues before he was pronounced dead by a doctor and his body removed to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have begun separate investigations into the man’s death.