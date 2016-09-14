Man (35) dies in workplace incident at Cork factory
Bandon man was fatally injured when he was caught in factory machine on Wednesday morning
Google street view of Architectural and Metal Systems at Wallingstown in Little Island where a 35-year-old man has died in an industrial incident. Source: Google street view
A 35-year-old man has died in an industrial incident in a factory in Cork.
The man, who is from Bandon in west Cork, was fatally injured when he was caught in a machine at Architectural and Metal Systems at Wallingstown in Little Island at about 1.30am on Wednesday.
It is understood the man was working on a machine used to extrude aluminium or create objects with a cross sectional profile in aluminium, when he was fatally injured.
He was discovered by a colleague who raised the alarm. First aid was administered by colleagues before he was pronounced dead by a doctor and his body removed to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy.
Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have begun separate investigations into the man’s death.