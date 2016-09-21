Man (31) charged after cannabis and cocaine seizure

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody with consent to bail after he was charged in connection with a € 150,000 drugs seizure on the outskirts of Cork city last week.

Farid Fawzi with an address at Cooneybeg, Rathpeacon, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Cooneybeg, Rathpeacon on September 15th.

And Mr Fawzi was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the same location on the same occasion when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Det Garda Declan Keane gave evidence of arrest, charge, caution and told Cork District Court that Mr Fawzi made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Insp Ronan Kenneally said gardaí were not objecting to bail once a number of strict conditions were imposed including that Mr Fawzi surrender his passport, reside at his home and abide by a curfew.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the garda position and remanded Mr Fawzi in custody with consent to bail to appear again at Cork District Court on September 29th.

Two men and a woman arrested by gardaí as part of the same investigation which led to Mr Fawzi being charged, were later released without charge and a file will sent to the DPP in relation to them.