Man (28) charged in relation to death of Noel Winterlitch

A man (28) has been charged in relation to the death of Noel Winterlitch in September 2015.

The man is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.

He was arrested in the Leixlip area on Tuesday evening and was charged at Leixlip garda station.

Mr Winterlitch, a 37-year-old father of one was found dead at a house in Willowbrook Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare on September 29th, 2015 where he sustained head injuries.