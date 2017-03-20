Man (27) dies after being hit by a truck in Dublin

A 27-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck on the M1 in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The incident occurred near junction five on the motorway at about 7pm on Monday.

The man’s body was removed to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Sections of the M1 were closed late on Monday night while Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene of the incident.

Gardaí investigating the incident have appealed for anyone travelling on the M1 at the time of the incident to contact them in Balbriggan on 01-8020190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800-666111 or any Garda station.