Man (27) charged after €114,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Cork

A 27-year-old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with the seizure of € 114,000 worth of drugs by gardaí at a house in Cork city on Monday night.

Darren Kavanagh was brought before Cork District Court on Tuesday and charged with a total of four drug offences following the drug seizures by members of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Squad.

Mr Kavanagh with an address at Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Co Cork was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of €84,000 worth of cannabis resin at the house on September 19th.

Mr Kavanagh was also charged with two further counts of possession and possession for sale or supply of €30,000 worth of cannabis herb at the house on the same occasion.

Det Garda Eoin O’Toole gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told Cork District Court that Mr Kavanagh made no reply to any of the charges when they were put to him after caution.

Insp Ronan Kenneally said that gardaí were not objecting to bail once Mr Kavanagh was willing to abide by strict bail conditions including the surrender of his passport and abiding by a curfew.

Judge Olan Kelleher granted Mr Kavanagh bail on the four charges and remanded him to appear again at Cork District Court on October 18th for the DPP’s directions.