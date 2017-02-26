Man (23) dies after car crash in Co Louth

A 23-year-old man has died after a single vehicle crash in Co Louth on Saturday night.

Emergency services attended the crash at Hackballscross in Dundalk at about 2.20am, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Louth County Hospital.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400.