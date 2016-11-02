Man (23) dies after being hit by car in Co Tipperary

A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on the N24 Limerick to Waterford Road at Ballykisteen at about 8pm, according to gardaí.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he was later pronounced dead.

A postmortem is due to be arranged.

Gardaí said there were no other injuries reported and no arrests have been made.

The road is currently closed at Ballykisteen to facilitate a forensic examination and diversions are in place at Monard and Barnstown Cross.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have been travelling on the N24 Between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Tuesday to contact them at Tipperary Garda Station (06280670), the confidential line (1800666111) or any Garda station.