Man (21) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A 21-year-old man has died after a single vehicle car crash in Co Donegal overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash near Kilmacrennan at 1.40am on Saturday.

The driver of the van was taken to Letterkenny General Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene has been closed off for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place. The coroner has been notified.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them at Milford Garda station on 074-9153060.