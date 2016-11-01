Man (20s) dies after being chased and assaulted during bonfire

A man in his 20s has died in Dublin following an assault in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Liscarne Gardens, Clondalkin at about 3.10am. It is believed the man was in the area of a bonfire at St. Marks.

He was chased by a number of people across the Neilstown Road, into Liscarne Gardens where he was fatally injured. There have been no arrests and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The man’s body is still at the scene and the State Pathologist’s Office has been contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.