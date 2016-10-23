Majority of motorists support public register of drink-drivers

The majority of motorists are in favour of a new public register which would “name and shame” drink-drivers, according to the latest research from the AA.

The research, which surveyed 11,000 drivers, found that more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of motorists would favour the creation of a register of those convicted for drink-driving.

The research also suggested that such a register would have a deterrent effect.

According to the findings:

- 20 per cent of drivers said such a register would have a “major effect on their behaviour”, and

- More than 30 per cent of drivers over the age of 56 said the register would have, at the least, a “moderate effect” on their behaviour.

Almost half of respondents said the register wouldn’t change their behaviour, although many said this was because they had already vowed to never drink and drive.

The research showed that almost 45 per cent of drivers said they “strongly supported” the proposal, with a further 23 per cent being “somewhat” supportive.

Among the main reasons for supporting the idea was the belief that the risk of being “named and shamed” would discourage people from driving while over the legal limit.

‘Shameful behaviour’

Commenting on the findings, the AA’s director of consumer affairs, Conor Faughnan, said drinking and driving was “reckless, shameful behaviour” that should be part of Ireland’s past, “not our future”.

“Motorists have consistently supported strong enforcement and strong sanctions for the offence.

“Sadly . . . it is clear that there are people who have not got the message. It is a tragic Irish problem that hasn’t gone away.”

The legal limit for drink-driving is 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.