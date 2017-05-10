Major fire erupts at Blanchardstown apartment block
Blaze takes hold at Verdemont apartments off Snugborough Road at about 6.15pm
A fire took hold at the Verdemont apartment block off the Snugborough Road in Blanchardstown at about 6.15pm this evening. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter
Emergency services are attending the scene of a major fire at an apartment block in Blanchardstown in Dublin.
The fire began at the Verdemont apartment block off the Snugborough Road in Blanchardstown at about 6.15pm this evening.
We're attaending a large domestic fire in #Verdemont off the Snugborough Road. 6 pumps, Turntable Ladder and Command Support. #fire pic.twitter.com/biQFNDmXLX— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017
Firefighters are attacking the #fire from a 100ft Turntable Ladder. We advise residents in the #Verdemont area to keep windows closed. https://t.co/WJz0iOPTgH— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017
There is a water tanker to supplement supplies, a command support vehicle, plus ambulances and the AP car at the #Verdemont fire #fireEMS pic.twitter.com/3HR57baRJN— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2017
A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said there are six fire appliances, a water tanker and two senior officers in attendance at the fire.
“When the fire was initially reported it was thought some people were missing - but they have now been accounted for. There are no injuries reported yet,” a spokesperson said.
A number of traffic diversions are in place in the Blanchardstown area.