Major fire erupts at Blanchardstown apartment block

Emergency services are attending the scene of a major fire at an apartment block in Blanchardstown in Dublin.

The fire began at the Verdemont apartment block off the Snugborough Road in Blanchardstown at about 6.15pm this evening.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said there are six fire appliances, a water tanker and two senior officers in attendance at the fire.

“When the fire was initially reported it was thought some people were missing - but they have now been accounted for. There are no injuries reported yet,” a spokesperson said.

A number of traffic diversions are in place in the Blanchardstown area.