Major delays for Dublin M50 commuters after collision

Commuters travelling south on Dublin’s main traffic artery, M50 experienced major delays on Thursday morning because of a crash.

AA Roadwatch has warned road users that it was taking an hour and 35 minutes to travel south on the M50 from M1/M50 junction to Junction 9 Red Cow . There was due to crash southbound at junction 9 blocking the right and middle lanes .

Emergency services were at the scene of the collision between junction 7s and 9 which had been blocking three lanes and left only the auxiliary lane open, according to the M50 twitter account. The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened by 8.30am but there were still major delays.

There were delays also on the M4 from Maynooth to M50 which was taking over an hour.