M50 truck breakdown causes long traffic delays

There are delays of more than an hour on the M50 on Monday morning following a truck breakdown shortly after 8am.

The left lane of the M50 by junction 7 / N4 exit was blocked earlier this morning while emergency services worked to remove a truck, which had broken down on the motorway between 8-8.30am.

The breakdown has since been cleared but heavy delays continue to cause chaos for commuters on the M50.

This morning’s closure of the lane by the N4 exit is causing delays of more than an hour between the junction 12 Firhouse exit and junction 7 exit for the N4, a journey which usually takes seven minutes.

The truck, which reportedly broke down due to tyre issues, was blocking one of the busiest parts of the M50, according to a spokeswoman for AA Roadwatch.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes and avoid this section of the M50 as early morning traffic eases elsewhere in the city.