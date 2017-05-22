Luas red line suspended in both directions in city centre
Tickets valid for Dublin Bus as service continues between Blackhorse and Tallaght
Luas trams were suspended over a technical fault on the red line. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Trams on the Luas red line are not operating through Dublin city centre on Monday morning because of a technical fault.
Trams are not running in either direction between Blackhorse and the Point because of a fault with overhead cables.
Luas apologised for inconveniencc caused to passengers and added that tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.
Trams continue to operate between Blackhorse and Tallaght/Saggart.