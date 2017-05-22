Luas red line reopens after morning suspension in city centre
Service had been down because of a technical fault involving overhead cables
Luas trams were suspended over a technical fault on the red line. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Trams on the Luas red line are once again operating through Dublin city centre on following a technical fault on Monday morning.
Trams were suspended in both directions between Blackhorse and the Point with Dublin bus honouring any Luas tickets.
Luas apologised for inconveniencc experienced by passengers.