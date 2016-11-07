Luas Red Line passengers face major delays

Passengers travelling on the Luas Red Line service in Dublin on Monday night face delays of up to 40 minutes.

According to the Luas service, the delay has been caused by a non-Luas related road traffic incident that was blocking the line.

#Luas Red Line running with delays of 40 mins due to NON #Luas RTA. — Luas (@Luas) November 7, 2016

The collision has been cleared, but delays are likely until 10.30pm.

The Red Line operates from Connolly Station and the Point Village to Tallaght and Saggart.

Luas Green Line services are operating as normal.