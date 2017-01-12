Luas operator urges women to apply for jobs as drivers

Luas operator Transdev has launched a new recruitment campaign calling on women to apply for positions as drivers with the light rail system.

The campaign, which was announced on Thursday, encourages women to join the workforce ahead of the opening of the Luas Cross City system which is scheduled to be completed by December 2017.

At present, only 4 per cent of Luas drivers are female with eight women drivers and 172 male drivers. The company says it is eager to show it is “an equal opportunities employer” and is offering drivers a number of benefits including maternity/paternity leave, wedding leave, shift work, free parking and free Luas travel.

“With the Luas Cross City opening at the end of this year there will be a need for more drivers and we are encouraging females to also apply as the public appear to have a perception that public transport driver jobs are for males only,” said Transdev.

Transport systems

The low number of female Luas drivers is a fair representation of the number of women working as drivers across the State’s public transport systems. Only four of the 503 Iarnród Éireann drivers are women, despite attempts by the operator to advertise apprentice positions “in female targeted media”. A spokeswoman for Iarnród Éireann said “employees of all genders are eligible to apply for all roles.”

Dublin Bus recently celebrated the graduation of its very first all-women class of new drivers, bringing to 84 the number of female drivers. However, just 3.3 per cent of Dublin Bus drivers are women.

The company has set a target of having 125 women drivers by the end of 2017, which would equate to 5 per cent of all drivers. According to research from Dublin Bus, women drivers have fewer accidents and deliver a higher level of customer satisfaction.

Those interested in applying for a position as a Luas driver should send CVs to recruitment@transdev.ie