Luas is free this Sunday, if you wear a Christmas jumper

Luas passengers can travel for free this Sunday if they wear a Christmas jumper, according to the light rail service.

All day on Sunday, people in Dublin will be allowed to board a tram without paying on, providing they are donning a Christmas-themed geansaí.

“If you’re wearing a Christmas Jumper on Sun 27th Nov, there is no need to buy a Luas ticket or Touch On your Leap Card at the Luas validator, just hop on the tram,” says a statement on the Luas website.

“Luas staff will be checking tickets as normal so if you get asked for your ticket just show them your Christmas Jumper.”

The campaign is being run with Dublin Town, a collective of businesses in the city centre, and coincides with a world record attempt on O’Connell Street for the most Christmas jumpers worn in one location at the same time.

Last year’s record was set by Dublin Town at 1,297 and the organisation is “quietly confident” of beating that this year, according to a spokesman.

People will begin to gather from 4pm on O’Connell Street and the annual lighting of the Christmas lights will take place.

For those not wearing a Christmas jumper, pop-up “make your own” stands will be in place to decorate normal clothes with baubles and bows.

The business collective said between six and seven thousand people came to the event last year and a similar number would be expected this year.

The free Luas travel is not being directly funded by Dublin Town, according to the spokesman, who said the campaign is part of a partnership arrangement between the business group and the light rail service.