Luas incident sees no services between Saggart and Belgard
Red Line trams are only operating between Tallaght and the Point this morning
There are no Luas Red Line services between Saggart and Belgard this morning following an incident. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES
Early morning commuters are being warned that the Luas Red Line is not operating between Saggart and Belgard following an incident.
The Luas operator said Red Line services were operating as normal between Tallaght and the Point.
It is unclear when full services will resume.
More to follow.