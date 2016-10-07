Luas green line closed ‘until further notice’ due to technical fault

The Luas green line service has been suspended “until further notice” due to a technical fault on the line, forcing commuters to find alternative transport to work this morning.

The entire green line was closed at about 9.15am on Friday after two trams failed due to a technical fault on the line.

The line is closed until further notice and all Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services.

The Luas Twitter account posted at 9.20am on Friday that all services on the green line had ben suspended and apologised for any inconvenience to passengers.

A spokeswoman for Transdev said technicians were on site but that the line would remain closed until further notice. Passengers are advised to keep an eye on social media for updates on the service.

The red line is operating as normal, while lifts and escalators are also operating normally.

Meanwhile, delays on the M50 following two breakdowns on Friday morning are beginning to ease with normal traffic expected to have resumed within half an hour.

There are still minor delays between the M1/M50 interchange and Junction 6 Blanchardstown after two cars broke down during rush hour traffic.

An AA spokeswoman said she expected the traffic to clear by 10.45am.

Friday morning’s Luas travel disruptions follow delays on the green line on Thursday after a disruptive passenger was removed from the tram at the Beechwood stop.

The tram was forced to stop at Beechwood in Ranelagh shortly after 7am on Thursday after a Luas staff member requested Garda assistance in removing a man who was filming members of staff.

Under the Luas byelaws, passengers may not “use any camera or video recorder or any form of equipment for recording sound or images so as to interfere with any other person”.

The man was escorted from the tram at Beechwood station leaving rush-hour trams operating with a 15-20 minute delay.