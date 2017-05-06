Lotto tickets worth €6m each sold in Westmeath and Donegal

There were two winners of Saturday night’s bumper Lotto jackpot, worth more than €12 million, with the winning tickets sold in Co Westmeath and Co Donegal.

The winning numbers are: 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28.

The bonus number is 2.

The total jackpot for Saturday’s draw was €12,344,809 – or €6,172,404.50 for each lucky ticket. The jackpot had been rolling over for 10 weeks.

On Sunday, the National Lottery revealed that the winning tickets were sold in Topaz Service Station, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath and Mickey Joe’s Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.

Both were from Quick Pick play.

In March, a Dublin syndicate won a €12.8 million jackpot.

As yet, the National Lottery office has not released any more details of Saturday’s night winning tickets.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 draws.