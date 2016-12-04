Lotto ticket worth €11.3m sold in Dublin city centre

The winning lottery ticket for Saturday night’s €11.3 million jackpot was sold in Dublin city centre.

The Quick Pick selection was bought in the Spar Store at the Top Service Station in Amiens Street on the day of the draw, according to the National Lottery.

The winning numbers were 2, 6, 21, 23, 29 and 44 and the bonus number was 41.

The National Lottery is advising all players to check their tickets and if you have the winning ticket, sign the back and call the prize claims team on 01 836 4444.

This weekend’s jackpot was the second highest in 2016, behind January’s €13,793,435 prize won by a family in Belmullet, Co Mayo.

To date, 20 jackpots worth over € 10 million have been won by players in Ireland.

The largest Lotto win of €18,963,44 went to the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow on June 26th, 2008.