Lotto: €12.9m winning ticket sold in Knocklyon, Dublin

The shop that sold the winning ticket for the Lotto jackpot worth almost €13 million has been named as be Supervalu in Knocklyon, Co Dublin.

Knocklyon is an urban village in south west Dublin, north of the foothills of Dublin Mountains. The M50 motorway runs through the Dublin 16 area.

The winning ‘quick pick’ selection ticket was bought on the day of Wednesday’s National Lottery draw.

The Lotto jackpot of €12,849,224 is the biggest win of 2017.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 19, 26, 37, 38 and the bonus number of 39.

Another player in Co Laois won €179, 034 in the same draw for the match five and bonus prize. The quick pick ticket was also sold at a Supervalu store but this supermarket was in Abbeyleix Rd in Portlaoise.

The player or players with the winning ticket are advised to sign the back and call the prize claims team on (01) 8364444.

To date, just over 20 jackpots worth more than €10 million have been won by players in Ireland. The largest Lotto win €18,963,44 was by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow on June 26th, 2008.

Last January, a Dublin work syndicate scooped €88.5 million in the EuroMillions jackpot.