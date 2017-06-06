London attacker used Rathmines address when he got married

An end of terrace, three storey over basement red brick house in fashionable Grosvenor Square in Rathmines, Co Dublin, was the address used by the London Bridge terrorist Rachid Redouane when he married his now estranged wife, Charisse Ann O’Leary.

The wedding took place on November 7th, 2012 in the office of the Civil Registration Service at Sir Patrick Dun’s hospital on Lower Grand Canal Street. Redouane is described in official documentation recording the marriage as a pastry chef; his then wife as a care worker. The witness to the ceremony is named as Khalil Chadili.

The address Redouane used when he married was number 30 Grosvenor Square. Photograph: Peter Murtagh

Redouane and Ms O’Leary, who is British, have since separated and there is no suggestion that she was in any way involved in his crimes.

On Saturday, Redouane was one of three men who drove a van onto London Bridge, mowing down pedestrians before crashing and alighting and attacking people in nearby Borough Market with knives. Seven people died and many more remain injured in hospital.

So far, almost nothing is known about Redouane’s life in Ireland and whether he obtained paid employment while here.

He is believed to have left Ireland sometime towards the end of 2015 – according to Garda sources – but no one is certain that he departed at that time, or that he lived in Ireland consistently from 2012 to 2015, or indeed that he was never back in the country after the end of 2015.

The property was sold in 2016 for €735,000 and at the time there was nobody living in it. The then owner had died. It is now owned by a couple from Killorglin in Co Kerry and since being bought, has been extensively refurbished.

A panel of door bells in the porch indicates the house is currently divided into nine apartments.

The one person inside who responded to callers today said they knew nothing of anyone who used to live there.