Local referee dies after collapsing at Cork camogie match

Warm tributes have been paid to a referee who died after taking ill and collapsing while officiating at a juvenile camogie match in Cork city on Saturday.

Father of three, Dominic Rooney took ill while refereeing an Under-16 camogie match between Douglas and Brian Dillons at Douglas Community School grounds shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.

The game was in the second half when Mr Rooney, who lived in Carrigtwohill in East Cork, took ill and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he died.

A native of Newbridge in Co Kildare, Mr Rooney was a Sgt attached to the Engineering Corps at Collins Barracks in Cork and had served with the UN in both the Lebanon and Kosovo.

Cork County Camogie Board Chairperson Mary McSweeney paid tribute to Mr Rooney, describing him as “an absolute gentlemen” who would be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.

“We are all absolutely shocked - Dominic was such a gentleman, always respectful and always obliging and he would always salute you and give you a smile going on the pitch.”

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family this afternoon on such a tragic and terrible loss - to think he went out this morning to referee a camogie match and he isn’t coming home to them.”

Cork Camogie Juvenile Secretary Tina Sheehan also paid tribute to the late Mr Rooney, saying he was always a pleasure to deal with and his death has left everyone numb.

“The camogie community in Cork is in shock today - everyone is very upset at what happened and our thoughts are with his family today at this terrible tragedy - it’s just unbelievable.”