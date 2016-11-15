Local objections cast doubt over Casement Park redevelopment

The future of one of the planks to the Rugby World Cup bid, Casement Park in West Belfast, remains uncertain, with continuing local objections to the project.

Last month the GAA unveiled scaled-down proposals to upgrade the stadium and have it ready for the 2020 Ulster finals – three years before it would be needed to host a World Cup game. Plans for the stadium, however, are much reduced in size.

Initially, it was hoped it would be a 40,000 all-seater stadium. Following objections, this was brought back to 38,000.

Some locals claimed that even that size would cause disruption and block light to their homes. Meanwhile, there were claims that the crowd could not be safely evacuated if an emergency rose. Planning permission was overturned in 2014.

Last month the GAA brought forth a new plan with a capacity of 34,500, including a standing terrace for 8,500. Under this it would be built by the end of 2019 for no more than £76 million (€88m). Meanwhile, it would host a number of concerts each year, and include handball courts and conference facilities.

Residents

That scaled-down plan failed to satisfy all residents. The Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents Association said the stadium would still be too big, saying it should hold no more than 18,264. The response left the GAA “very disappointed”.

Others were more positive. The Andersonstown Regeneration Committee welcomed the new design, and said the GAA had “listened and taken on board” many concerns.

The Rugby World Cup is keeping Celtic Park in Derry on a long list of possible stadiums. Semple Stadium in Thurles is not on the list because there is not enough accommodation locally.