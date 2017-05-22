Local authority makes GoCar car-sharing facilities available

A local authority has made six locations available for motorists who wish to share their cars with other motorists.

South Dublin County Council launched six GoCar car-sharing bases. GoCar allows motorists to rent out their cars to other motorists for an all-in cost that includes fuel, tax, insurance and maintenance. It was first launched in 2008.

The location of the six new bases in the county are as follows:

Lucan: Opposite Topaz, beside bus stop

Tallaght Village: Old Greenhills Road

Templeogue Village : Behind Hollingsworth Cycles

Palmerstown Village: Outside Ulster Bank

Rathfarnham Village: Village Court

Rathcoole Village: Opposite Bank Of Ireland

Car-sharing often suits urban dwellers who use public transport to get to work and have their cars lying idle during the day.

South Dublin County Council mayor Councillor Guss O’ Connell said GoCar is cost-effective and can reduce congestion.

He added: “It is hoped that this initiative will help promote a culture of communal travel and, as a start in that direction, reduce the necessity of families needing a second car.

“South Dublin County Council are extremely happy to be involved with this project and I hope it will be beneficial to both residents and businesses across the county.”