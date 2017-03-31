Live: ‘Almost all’ Dart, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail services cancelled due to Bus Éireann picketing

Almost all Dart, Dublin Bus and Irish Rail services are cancelled on Friday morning due picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute.

Coupled with the Bus Éireann strike, this means the majority of public transport in Ireland is not running today. All Luas services are currently operating as normal.

A statment on the Irish Rail site said there will be an “extremely limited service” on the Dart, while Dublin Bus passengers will also face “serious disruption”.

All Irish Rail Maynooth services are cancelled, as is the Athlone to Dublin commuter line, the Cork commuter and Westport to Dublin lines.

A spokeswoman for Dublin Bus said “almost all” services were not running, aside from a few buses which left the terminals early this morning.

As of 8am, there was no evidence of unusually high levels of traffic congestion on major roads into Dublin. Updates can be found on the AA Roadwatch site here.

Spokespeople for Irish Rail and Dublin Bus described the disruptions as “orchestrated secondary picketing”.

Barry Kenny of Irish Rail told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the company did not receive any advance notice of the extension of the Bus Éireann dispute.

“The first we knew about it was when Bus Éireann pickets showed up just after 4am.

“It was designed clearly for maximum effect. Friday is the busiest day of the week for inter city services.”

A Dublin Bus spokeswoman also confirmed that the first they knew of the secondary pickets was when they arrived at the seven Dublin Bus depots “with absolutely no notice”.

She added: “We’re not involved in the Bus Éireann dispute. For the past seven days services went on as normal. There was no indication that this would happen.”

The spokesman for Irish Rail said it was “not clear” how long the disruptions would last, while Dublin Bus also said they did not know when services would resume.

Bus Éireann

It is now a week since 2,600 workers at Bus Éireann went out on all-out strike, which centres on efforts by the company to introduce new cost-saving efficiency measures and work practice changes without agreement in an effort to improve the company’s finances.

On Thursday, National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) general secretary Dermot O’Leary said “the palpable anger” among Bus Éireann workers was making it “extremely difficult . . . to [prevent]contagion across the entire public transport sector”.

In a statement, Mr O’Leary said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that the continuous build-up of frustration and pressure among our members is reaching volcanic proportions and may, despite our urgings to the contrary, erupt into the mother of all public transport disputes.”

National Transport Authority fines for a lack of services are expected to be about €125,000 for each weekday and €75,000 for Saturdays and Sundays.

Bus Éireann yesterday said it was “prepared to re-enter time limited talks in relation to efficiencies and work practice changes”.

“The company is heading towards insolvency, and without these, we cannot achieve a viable and sustainable future,” it said.

The full list of rail disruptions is below:

DART - Extremely limited service - All DART services currently cancelled except 05.40 Bray to Malahide, and 07.00 Malahide to Bray

Maynooth - All Maynooth/M3 services cancelled.

Drogheda - Services from Drogheda/Dundalk to Dublin currently operating. No services from Dublin to Drogheda/Dundalk

Portlaoise/Kildare - All services cancelled except 5.55am Heuston to Kildare and 6.35am Kildare to Heuston.

Athlone/Dublin commuter - cancelled

Sligo/Longford - 5.40am and 6.15am Longford to Dublin cancelled. 5.45am Sligo to Connolly is operating. Limited Sligo/Dublin service expected.

Cork commuter - all services cancelled

Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled

Tralee to Mallow/Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled

Limerick/Dublin - 5.40am Limerick/Dublin is operating. Awaiting confirmation on other services.

Limerick/Galway - services from Galway to Limerick are operating. Awaiting confirmation on Galway to Limerick

Westport/Dublin - all services cancelled

Waterford/Dublin Heuston - limited service expected. 6am, 7.10am, 7.50am Waterford to Heuston expected to operate. No services from Heuston at present.

Galway/Heuston - limited service expected. 5.30am Galway to Heuston is operating.

Rosslare/Gorey/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating. 5.35am Rosslare Europort to Dublin and 5.55am Gorey to Dublin is running

Belfast/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating.

Waterford/Limerick Junction - services are operating from Waterford. Awaiting confirmation from Limerick Junction.

Limerick/Nenagh via Ballybrophy - awaiting confirmation