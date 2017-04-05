Little optimism as new Bus Eireann strike talks begin

Talks at resolving the strike at Bus Eireann have commenced at the Workplace Relations Commission.

However Dermot O’Leary, general secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) , said he was not entering the new process with any great optimism.

The NBRU and Siptu again insisted that pickets would not be lifted while the new negotiations were underway.

Siptu sector organiser Willie Noone said the union had members in Munster who had been dismissed, while others had had their pay cut by €250 - €300 per week.

“We cannot call off the strike in circumstance where management is going to continue with those cuts.”

Unions are seeking to focus the talks on the contribution that management will make towards saving Bus Eireann, which is facing potential insolvency in the weeks ahead.

Mr O’Leary said the management to staff ratio in Bus Eireann was very high.

He said it was distasteful to hear managers criticising bus drivers when they themselves were receiving salaries that were three or four times higher.

Mr Noone said the new process was going to be hard and complex, and he did not believe it would conclude on Wednesday.

“Management once and for all have to show how they are going to put in their piece towards saving this company.”

He said a serious reduction in management numbers was required.

“We need people identified who were responsible for this debacle.”

Mr Noone also said that highly-paid consultants who were brought into Bus Eireann from the outside need to be removed from the company.