Limerick rower Ailish Sheehan (23) dies in Poznan

Limerick rower Ailish Sheehan (23), who was injured in a fall in the hours after competing at the World University Championships in Poland, has died.

Her parents John and Catherine, and sisters Niamh and Áine, had been at her bedside at the hospital in Poznan. The extent of her injuries was such that life support was turned off.

The accident happened on Sunday evening while Ms Sheehan was celebrating after taking a bronze medal with the British women’s four in Poznan. BUCS (the British university rowing society), British Rowing and Rowing Ireland had been lending assistance to the family.

Ms Sheehan was studying for her masters degree in Design and Environment at the University of London, and rowed for the college. She had won Irish championships as a junior and senior oarswoman for St Michael’s in Limerick and represented Ireland at the World Under-23 Championships in 2013. She graduated from Notre Dame University, where she had been on a rowing scholarship, and was doing a Masters Degree in University of London at the time of her death. She had qualified for the British system and was chosen to represent the country in Poznan.

Lee Boucher, the team British team manager in Poznan, released this statement at 3pm on Friday: “It is with great sadness that I have to report that within the last hour our teammate Ailish has passed away in hospital in Poznan surrounded by her family. Our thoughts at this time are with all of her family and friends.

“Like her performances on the water, Ailish gave everything right until the very end but unfortunately she was unable to win this battle. Ailish’s family take comfort in knowing that she didn’t suffer and that she was happy in her final moments.”

Mr Boucher, who is from Northern Ireland, added: “I know that this will hit you all hard but Ailish would want us all to rally together to support one another at this tragic time. Please do not hesitate to contact me at any point.”