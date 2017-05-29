Limerick man in critical condition after early morning crash

A Limerick man is in a critical condition in hospital after the car he was driving crashed through a roundabout and into a large advertising sign.

The 33-year-old, from the Moyross estate, was driving a black BMW Coupe 320, which was destroyed in the collision.

Gardaí do not believe any other vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred on the N18, on the outskirts of Limerick city, between the Radisson Hotel roundabout and the Coonagh roundabout.

The crashed BMW was discovered at about 2.40am by a passing motorist, who notified the emergency services.

The driver, who was found inside the car, was cut from the wreckage by firefighters attached to the Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

He was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick and was later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

The injured man is understood to have sustained critical head injuries in the crash.

The Ennis-to-Limerick inbound lane remained closed early on Monday to allow a Garda forensic collision inspector to conduct a detailed examination of the scene.

Gardaí at Mayorstone are investigating.

Appealing for witnesses, Supt Derek Smart of Henry Street Garda station, requested “anyone who was at the Ennis Road around the time in question, who was coming from the Ennis direction, and if they saw any vehicle driving at speed or saw anything suspicious, to contact us”.