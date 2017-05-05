Limerick fire crews battle second large fire in two days

Firefighters in Limerick are battling their second large fire in an industrial premises in two days.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene at a fire in Raheen Industrial Estate on Friday afternoon.

There are no reported injuries, but the fire service urged people living and working locally to close doors and windows.

On its Twitter account, the service said it had been a busy 48 hours.

Early on Thursday, crews attended a large scrap metal fire on the Ballysimon Road.

Several units of the Limerick city and county fire service, as well as crews from Clare, worked through the night dampening down the scrap metal.