Light aircraft crashes in Co Down forest park

A light aircraft with two people on board came down in Castlewellan Forest Park in Co Down on Monday.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received the report of the crash on Monday afternoon.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service described the two occupants of the aircraft as “walking wounded” who were in a good enough condition to be able to walk away from the craft.

Police and rescue services were at the scene on Monday evening. The PSNI said that the occupants were treated in the park and that their injuries were understood not to be life-threatening.